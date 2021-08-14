US Census 2020 highlights: Less white, more diverse, more Asians

The share of the non-Hispanic white population fell from 63.7 per cent in 2010 to 57.8 per cent in 2020, the lowest on record. In absolute numbers, non-Hispanic whites in the US are now at 191 million - down from 196 million 10 years ago. Overall, 235.4 million people reported 'White alone' or in combination with another group.

Among other things, the shifts will straightaway underpin political redistricting ahead of high stakes elections for House control, up in 2022. The 2020 Census marked the 24th census in US history and the first time that households were invited to respond online. Here are 10 highlights:

Among people under 18 years, non Hispanic whites have slipped from 53.5 to 47.3 per cent of the population over the last decade. This cohort has no majority ethnic group in the lead.

In California, Hawaii, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, non-Hispanic whites are no longer the single largest group.

The 'Asian alone' cohort stacks up at 6 per cent of total US population, with Hawaii, California and New Jersey leading the pack. The current number - 19.8 million - represents a 35 per cent increase over 2010, when this group was 4.8 per cent of total population. The 24 million strong 'Asian alone or in combination' group makes up 7.2 per cent of US population.

In California, the nation's most populous state, the 'Asian alone' group is 15 per cent of state population. Hawaii, California, Washington, Nevada and New Jersey are the top states by population count for 'Asian alone or in combination'.

Hawaii, California, New Jersey, New York and Washington lead the longlist of 'Asian alone' population in the United States.

More than 75 per cent of the US population were age 18 and over, growing to 258.3 million people at last count. Washington, DC has the largest population age 18 and over as a percentage of population (83.4 per cent).

The under 18 population dropped by 1.4 per cent, down from 74.2 million in 2010 to 73.1 million in 2020. Utah had the largest population under age 18 as a percentage of population (29 per cent).

Los Angeles County retains its place on the leaderboard as the country's largest county with over 10 million people. On the East coast, New York takes top spot for the largest city with 8.8 million people.

The Hispanic or Latino population clocked in at 62.1 million in 2020.

