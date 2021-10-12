US Chief of Naval Operations lays wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday on Tuesday laid the wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital.



Gilday, who is on a five-day official visit to India from October 11 to 15, will interact with India's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, in addition to other high ranking officials.

Admiral Gilday is scheduled to visit the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam wherein he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chief.

He is also scheduled to embark on the United States Navy (USN) Carrier Strike Group off the east coast of India along with an Indian delegation.

India and the USA have traditionally maintained close and friendly relations.

The defence relationship between the two countries has been one of mutual trust and confidence, which has transformed after the accord of major 'Defence Partner Status' to India on June 16.

In addition, both countries have concluded certain foundational agreements, which includes the Defence Framework Agreement, signed in 2015, which lays a blueprint for collaboration between the defence establishments of both countries, the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) signed in 2016, which is a foundational agreement facilitating reciprocal logistics support between the Armed Forces of both countries, the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) signed on September 6, 2018, which facilitates information-sharing between the Armed Forces of both nations and more recently, the Basic Exchange Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which enables sharing of geo-spatial information between Ministry of Defence and National Geospatial Agency (NGA), USA.

The Indian Navy closely cooperates with the US Navy on numerous issues, which include operational interactions such as the MALABAR and RIMPAC series of exercises, training exchanges, exchange of white shipping information and subject matter experts in various fields, all of which are coordinated through the medium of Executive Steering Group (ESG) meetings conducted annually.

In addition, warships from both navies regularly make port calls at each other's ports. Both navies have also been cooperating towards exploring new avenues for collaboration with a shared aim of a 'Free, Open and inclusive Indo-Pacific'. (ANI)

