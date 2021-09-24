US city unveils emergency sanitation plan amid trash crisis

"Cleaning up the city entirely remains a top priority, and so with this mission I'm just hoping it is a real demonstration to the public that I'm serious about it," Xinhua news agency reported on Friday citing Cantrell as saying.

New Orleans, Sep 24 (IANS) LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans, has unveiled a $20 million emergency sanitation plan amid the hurricane-prone US city's worsening trash crisis.

The city council will pay the $20 million to four emergency waste haulers to ferry garbage to a transfer station which has been decommissioned since 2007 but will reopen for 90 days, local media outlet NOLA reported.

Waste Management, Inc., which owns the station and is one of the four contractors that has been hired, will then haul garbage to a landfill, said the report.

The Mayor said she expects the contracts to last about a month, and her administration is seeking Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement.

Garbage bags, in some areas in New Orleans, have festered since before the landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Ida in the Louisiana on August 29.

