US Coast Guard offloads $220mn worth of seized cocaine

Washington, May 20 (IANS) US Coast Guard officials have offloaded some 5,216 kg of seized cocaine worth $220 million in the city of San Diego, authorities said.

The drugs were seized in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean during April and May, following four interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by three Coast Guard ships, Xinhua news agency quoted the US Coast Guard as saying a statement on Wednesday.