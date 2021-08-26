US confirms two blasts in Kabul, at least 13 killed

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 26 (ANI): Pentagon on Thursday confirmed two explosions in Kabul, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.



An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport, Politico reported citing US officials. This comes just hours after officials began warning about an increased ISIS threat in Afghanistan.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," John Kirby, US Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

According to a local reporter, a suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd at the airport. A second explosion struck Kabul near a hotel in the country's capital, where US citizens were gathering to be evacuated.

Earlier, Pentagon had confirmed reports of the first explosion outside from outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday.

According to a local reporter, a suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd. "AFG Explosion took place outside of the eastern gate of airport and gunfire is underway. There are casualties and fatalities, multiple eyewitnesses tells me," Afghan reporter Bilal Sarwary tweeted.

In recent days, Kabul airport has been witnessing chaotic scenes as people are reaching the airport in hurry to escape from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. (ANI)

