US Congressional delegation assures assistance to Tibetans

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A six-member US Congressional delegation on Saturday visited the Kashag Secretariat of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) here and assured necessary support to the Tibetans for preserving their religion and culture.

The delegation of the House of Democracy Partnership, led by chairman David Price and co-chairman Vern Buchanan met CTA President Dr Lobsang Sangay and the Cabinet ministers. They held an hour-long interaction before departing for the Dalai Lama's residence at Mcleodganj.



The delegation is currently on a two-day visit to the CTA.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Price said that he affirmed the delegation's solidarity with the Tibetans by assuring them necessary assistance and supporting Tibet's cause.

During the meeting, Price conveyed the delegation's support in promoting a system of democracy worldwide and assured their complete support to the democratic system of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

On his part, Sangay explained the delegation on the evolution of Tibetan democracy and introduced them to the officials of various departments under the CTA.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in Dharamshala since fleeing Tibet in 1959. (ANI)

