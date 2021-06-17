US congressmen reintroduce Taiwan Defense Act

Washington DC [US], June 17 (ANI): Members of the United States Congress have reintroduced a bill known as the Taiwan Defense Act in both the Senate and House of Representatives in a bid to prevent a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.



The bill comes after Taiwan has witnessed the largest daily incursion as over two dozen Chinese military planes flew into the country's Air Defence Identified Zones (ADIZ). As per CNN 28 Chinese military planes have flown into Taiwan's ADIZ on Tuesday.

US Representative Mike Gallagher, alongside Michael Waltz, Guy Reschenthaler, and Vicky Hartzler on Wednesday reintroduced the Taiwan Defense Act, legislation that ensures the US maintains the ability to counter any attempted Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

According to the bill, an attempted "fait accompli" by China against Taiwan would constitute one of the ''most stressing potential scenarios'' for the US Armed Forces, Focus Taiwan reported.

"When senior leaders are warning the CCP could invade Taiwan within the next six years, we need a sense of urgency to restore deterrence in the Taiwan Strait," said Gallagher.

"Taiwan's liberty is a vital national security interest of the United States, and the Taiwan Defense Act ensures America maintains the capability to deny a CCP invasion."

US Senator Josh Hawley said the CCP "wants control of the Indo-Pacific" region, starting with Taiwan.

"We cannot allow Beijing to succeed, not just for the sake of our Asian allies and partners, but for the sake of all Americans whose lives and livelihoods depend on a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Senator Hawley.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday thanked the US Senate and House of Representatives for proposing the Taiwan Defense Act.

"We welcome the reintroduction of the #TaiwanFlag of Taiwan Defense Act into the #USFlag of the United States House of Representatives and Senate. The legislation underscores the strength of bilateral relations, and is a resounding vote of confidence in Taiwan and its 23.5 million people."



Tensions in the Taiwan Strait are escalating. China has ramped up political pressure and military threats against Taiwan, with frequent military incursions into Taipei's air defence identification zone.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

