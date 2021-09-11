US Consul General calls for new standards in Indo-Pacific cooperatiion in disaster management

Ravin was speaking at a two-day seminar organised by the US Consulate General in association with the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR) on the theme "Nontraditional Security Challenges in South Asia: Improving Disaster Management Cooperation".

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin, has called for setting up new standards in Indo-Pacific cooperation in disaster management.

Several experts in the fields of policy making, public health, energy, technology and disaster management from the US, India and several other countries within the Indo-Pacific region attended the virtual conference.

The US Consulate General office said in a statement that a white paper will be prepared and shared with government agencies, think-tanks, academia, community-based organisations and other key stakeholders across Indo-Pacific nations on the matter.

Ravin in her opening remarks said, "The United States like India provides relief and recovery to disasters, not just within its borders but beyond to nations around the world. I am optimistic that the learnings from this conference will set new standards on Indo-Pacific cooperation in the area of disaster preparedness and response."

Gagan Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, who has successfully led rescue and relief operations during major natural and man-made disasters in Tamil Nadu, said in his keynote address, "The cities always have to be prepared for disaster management as disasters are occurring very frequently across the globe. The managerial capabilities and strengths of an organisation are tested during the disasters. Each and every city, local body, state and central government should be prepared to handle disasters."

Speaking on the occasion, Ashley Johnson, Director of Energy and Environmental Affairs at the National Bureau of Asian Research, said, "Fora like this can help identify the gaps in our understanding and improve coordination across disciplines to strengthen our approach to disaster resilience."

