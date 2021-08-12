US Consul General in Hyd visits Cherlapally Jail

He was impressed by the quality of the products and expressed happiness at the neat and clean environment being maintained inside the prison complex.

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (IANS) The US Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel R. Reifman, on Thursday visited the Cherlapally Central Jail here and inspected the various manufacturing activities being carried out by the inmates.

He was taken around by Director General (Prison) Rajiv Trivedi, Inspector General Rajesh, Deputy Inspector General Murali and Superintendent Sampath.

The Consul General was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the 52nd batch of the Antrix-ISRO sponsored Unnati programme, which is a three-week long cognitive behavioural development training programme.

Under the programme, the previously trained inmates play the role of mentors and counsellors to the new inmates. Most participants experience a transformation in their self-image and develop positivity and confidence.

The Consul General distributed certificates to the participant inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, Reifman said that an error of judgment or action does not define a person as a whole.

There are always opportunities to correct past mistakes and make amends, Reifman said, as he noted that India and the US share common human development goals being the largest democracies in the world.

He also wished that the participants would find a sense of purpose and will be productive members of the society in the future.

The Consul General was pleasantly surprised to note that two high school students from New Jersey were attending the programme as interns. The interns -- Nidhi and Raghav Ladda -- shared their experiences during the event.

--IANS

ms/arm