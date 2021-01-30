US COVID-19 cases surpass 25 million mark

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 25 million on Saturday. The country continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 25,934,331 people have been tested for the virus so far. The death toll in the country stands at 436,819.

CNN quoted Johns Hopkins University as saying that there were 162,601 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States on Friday, with 3,483 related deaths.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 49,216,500 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 27,884,661 shots administered. (ANI)

