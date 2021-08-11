US COVID-19 cases top 36 million with over 618,000 deaths

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): US COVID-19 cases topped 36 million Tuesday, fueled by a steep increase in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant.



As of 6:21 pm local time on Tuesday, US COVID-19 cases totalled 36,039,748, with 618,044 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally.

US cases currently account for almost 18 per cent of the nearly 204 million global cases, while the country's COVID-19 deaths account for roughly 14 per cent of the more than 4.3 million virus-related fatalities worldwide, showed the tally. (ANI/Xinhua)

