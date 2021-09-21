US Covid-19 fatalities surpass 1918 flu estimates

Washington, Sep 21 (IANS) US Covid-19 deaths have surpassed 675,000, the estimated US fatalities from the 1918 influenza pandemic.

As of 4:21 p.m. ET on Monday, 675,446 Americans were killed due to Covid-19, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The total Covid-19 cases in the country were over 42 million.