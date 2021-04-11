US Defence Secretary in Israel for high-level talks

Tel Aviv, April 11 (IANS) US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ON Sunday began talks with Israeli leaders, in the first visit by a member of new US President Joe Biden's Cabinet.

Austin was received with military honours before meeting his counterpart Benny Gantz, DPA news agency reported.

The Israeli minister is expected to raise the recent negotiations between world powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme, saying Israel hoped for a better deal to be agreed in the future.