US Defense Secy reaffirms support for Kuwait's security, stability

During a meeting on Wednesday with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Austin conveyed appreciation by US President Joe Biden, expressing his country's gratitude for Kuwait's cooperation in Washington's evacuation process in Afghanistan while facilitating the transit of evacuees through its airport, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.

Kuwait City, Sep 9 (IANS) Visiting US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has reaffirmed Washington's supportive position for security and stability of Kuwait.

He stressed the US' firm and supportive position for security and stability of Kuwait, the reports said.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways to strengthening bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also addressed top issues of common interest and the latest developments in the region.

Austin also met Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah separately to "discuss opportunities for advancing the US-Kuwait partnership, express appreciation for Kuwait's hospitality in hosting US forces and thank Kuwait for supporting US evacuation operations in Afghanistan" according to a Defense Department statement.

On August 24, Alina L. Romanowski, the US Ambassador to Kuwait, said that the first flight of Afghans evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to the US arrived in Kuwait for transit.

"These Afghans at risk have been safely evacuated to a coalition military facility in Kuwait," the Ambassador said via Twitter.

