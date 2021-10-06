US Deputy Secretary of State meets medical researchers, public health advocates in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): United States' Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi and held discussions on COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine production.



Taking to Twitter, Sherman said, "It was a pleasure to meet with medical researchers and public health advocates in New Delhi today. We talked about everything they're doing to save lives in the COVID-19 pandemic--and India's leadership on vaccine production and assistance."

US Deputy Secretary of State arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues.

During her visit from October 5-7, she will hold talks with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs release, she will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on October 6 to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

"They will exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues. Both diplomats will also participate in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC)," the MEA said.

Sherman's visit will be a useful opportunity to continue the regular dialogue and further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, added the release. (ANI)

