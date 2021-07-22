US Deputy Secretary of State to visit China

The statement issued on Wednesday by the State Department said Sherman will travel to Tianjin where she will hold discussions with Wang.

Washington, July 22 (IANS) US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman will travel to China from July 25-26 during which she will meet top officials, including State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to an official statement.

"These discussions are part of ongoing US efforts to hold candid exchanges with Chinese officials to advance US interests and values and to responsibly manage the relationship.

The Deputy Secretary will discuss areas where we have serious concerns about China's actions, as well as areas where our interests align,' the statement added.

While also confirming the visit, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the US had proposed to arrange Sherman's trip to exchange views on bilateral ties, which was later agreed by both sides, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides Wang, Xie Feng, Vice Foreign Minister who takes charge of the China-US relations, will also hold talks with Sherman, according to the spokesperson.

"China will expound to the US its position on developing bilateral relations and a firm attitude in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security, and development interests.

"Beijing will demand that the US side should stop interfering in China's internal affairs and harming interests," the spokesperson added.

Sherman's trip to China marks the second time the world's two largest economies hold high-level, in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office.

In March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Chinese officials in Alaska.

