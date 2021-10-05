US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrives in Delhi, to discuss bilateral, regional issues

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues.



During her visit from October 5-7, She will hold talks with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

"US Deputy Secretary of State @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman arrives in Delhi for engagements covering bilateral, regional and global issues," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs release, she will meet Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on October 6 to review the India-US bilateral agenda and outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US.

They will exchange views on regional issues pertaining to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues.

Both diplomats will also participate in a special session of the India-Ideas Summit organised by the US India Business Council (USIBC), reported MEA.

During her visit, Sherman will call on External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Sherman's visit will be a useful opportunity to continue the regular dialogue and further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, added the release. (ANI)