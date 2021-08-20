US Deputy Secy of State discusses Afghan rights with top Uzbek diplomat

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman discussed ways to protect human rights in Afghanistan with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, following the swift Taliban takeover.



"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov," Price said in a readout. "They discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political settlement that protects human rights," Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Sherman thanked the Uzbekistan government for facilitating the repatriation of Americans and welcomed continued cooperation on the temporary relocation of vulnerable Afghans.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Afghan military personnel fled to Uzbekistan amid the Taliban terror group's takeover in at least 46 US-supplied aircraft.

The report said some 585 Afghan service members fled in the aircraft to Uzbekistan. A total of 46 aircraft that flew into Uzbekistan account for a large portion of the Afghan Air Force.

On Thursday, the Uzbekistan government had said the country supports the tenets of the intra-Afghan forces about their readiness to form an inclusive government.

The country expressed hope that the transfer of power in Afghanistan would be carried out peacefully on the basis of a general consensus, taking into account the generally accepted norms of international law, the Uzbekistan Ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

The Taliban entered the capital city on Sunday and declared victory over the Ashraf Ghani government. Chaotic scenes have since ensued in the city, where people can be seen rushing to the airport to flee the nation. (ANI)

