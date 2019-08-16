US Deputy Secy of State meets Jaishankar in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday and discussed the deep convergences of the strategic relationship shared between the two countries.



"Glad to receive Deputy Secretary @StateDept John Sullivan. Discussing the deep convergences of our strategic relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Sullivan is currently on the second leg of his two-nation visit to Bhutan and India from August 11 to 17 to advance Washington's partnership with both countries that are critical to preserving the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

Apart from meeting Jaishankar, the Deputy State Secretary is also scheduled to address the India-US forum.

Sullivan's visit to India comes amid rising tensions in the region following New Delhi's move to abrogate of Article 370 which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the border state into two Union Territories.

The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and to ensure that peace and stability prevail along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

