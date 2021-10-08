US Dy Secretary of State Sherman visits Navy HQ in Mumbai

Received by top officials during the trip on Thursday, Sherman interacted with WNC chief, Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, and held talks on a variety of issues.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, leading a high-level delegation, visited the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command Headquarters, officials said here on Friday.

These included avenues to strengthen the growing cooperation between the two nations and their navies, deal with challenges emerging on the maritime front besides enhancing collaboration and interoperability to ensure maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Sherman was given a broad overview of regional security dynamics and the operational responses of the WNC in recent times.

These related to delivering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to friendly foreign countries, conducting counter-piracy operations, enhancing maritime safety and security in the region, and strengthening foreign cooperation initiatives with special emphasis on Indo-US co-operation.

Also highlighted was the stellar support provided by IN ships through Operation Samudra Setu II to battle the Covid-19 pandemic by bringing home containerised liquid medical oxygen to mitigate shortfalls in the country.

Sherman was escorted on a tour of the state-of-the-art Aircraft Carrier Dock at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai at the culmination of her visit.

The interactions with the visiting Deputy Secretary of State's high-level delegation at the WNC is described as "an additional but significant step in expanding and intensifying the multi-dimensional Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership".

