US East Coast braces for major winter storm

In an update, the National Weather Service said the storm will lash parts of Pennsylvania, New York state and New England, the BBC reported.

Washington, Feb 1 (IANS) The US East Coast is bracing for a major winter storm, which is expected to dump at least 60 cm of snow, along with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, it was reported on Monday.

New York City Mayor Nill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency.

Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, the Mayor said: "Beginning 6 a.m. tomorrow, February 1, non-essential travel will be restricted in New York City. This winter storm will be dangerous with heavy snowfall and strong winds.

"If you can stay home, stay home. Keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles."

Meanwhile, schools will remain closed and coronavirus vaccinations re-scheduled.

About three-quarters of flights into the JFK Airport have been cancelled, said the BBC report.

Also declaring an emergency, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave authorities the ability to shut roads and evacuate homes.

He also suspended all public transport throughout the state on Monday.

The snowstorm has already hit the West Coast, with California experiencing more than 6 ft of snow last week.

