US economic growth in Q1 unrevised at annualised 6.4%

Washington, May 28 (IANS) The US economy grew at an annual rate of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate.

Upward revisions to consumer spending and non-residential fixed investment were offset by downward revisions to exports and private inventory investment, according to the latest estimate released on Thursday by the Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, a month after the "advance" estimate.