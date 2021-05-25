US, Egyptian Presidents discuss regional issues

Washington, May 25 (IANS) US President Joe Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed regional issues in a phone conversation, during which the American leader thanked Cairo "for its successful diplomacy and coordination" with Washington to end the recent 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict.

"The two leaders consulted on the urgent need to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in need in Gaza and to support rebuilding efforts in a manner that benefits the people there and not Hamas," a White House readout said referring to Monday's conversation.

During the call, Biden also apprised al-Sisi of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's ongoing "follow-up" visit to the Middle East, which also includes a stop in Egypt.

Regarding the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, "President Biden acknowledged Egypt's concerns about access to Nile River waters and underscored the US' interest in achieving a diplomatic resolution that meets the legitimate needs of Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia", the readout added.

According to the White House, Biden and al-Sisi also discussed their commitment to upholding Libyan plans for national elections in December and the removal of all foreign military and irregular forces from the war-torn country.

They also affirmed their support for the Iraqi government's efforts to strengthen the nation's full sovereignty and independence, it added.

"President Biden underscored the importance of a constructive dialogue on human rights in Egypt... The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a strong and productive US-Egypt partnership."

--IANS

ksk/