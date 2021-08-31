US ended longest war in American history, says Biden

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) said that the United States has ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan, which was the "longest war" in American history.



"Last night in Kabul, the United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan. The longest war in American history," Biden said while addressing the nation on the US ending 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

He also stated that the United States has completed one of the biggest airlifts in history with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety from Afghanistan.

"We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety. That number is more than double what most experts thought was possible. No nation, no nation has ever done anything like it in all of history. Only the United States had the capacity and the will and ability to do it. We did it today," he added.

He also termed military evacuation an "extraordinary success".

"The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage of the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals," Biden said.

Biden also spoke about the evacuation efforts, saying 90 per cent of Americans who wanted to leave were able to leave.

"The bottom line: 90 per cent of Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave were able to leave. And for those remaining Americans, there is no deadline. We remain committed to getting them out if they want to come out," he said.

"No country in history has done more to airlift out the residents of another country. We will continue to work to help more people who are at risk leave the country. We're far from done," Biden added. (ANI)