US envoy hopes N.Korea will accept dialogue offer

He made the remarks during a trilateral meeting here with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Seoul, June 21 (IANS) Sung Kim, the newly appointed US special envoy for North Korea, on Monday said that Washington hoped for a positive response from Pyongyang over its dialogue offer.

"We continue to hope that North Korea will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Yonhap News Agency quoted Kim said as saying.

He also stressed that the administration of US President Joe Biden will continue to implement UN Security Council resolutions against Pyongyang.

"We will also urge all UN member states, especially UN Security Council members, to do the same, to address the threat posed to the international community by North Korea," the envoy added.

Kim, who doubles as ambassador to Indonesia, arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a five-day trip, marking his first visit since he assumed office.

He is accompanied by Deputy Special Representative Jung Pak and Adam Farrar, director for the Korean Peninsula at the National Security Council.

