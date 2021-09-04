US, European countries step up diplomatic efforts over Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 4 (ANI): The US and various European nations have stepped up their efforts for Afghanistan as the foreign troops have left the country and its future hangs in balance.



On Friday, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab visited Pakistan. He said, "Whether it is dealing with terrorism threat, the humanitarian lifeline and regional stability, we are working very closely with our partners," Japan's NHK World reported.

Raab also visited the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and said that Britons and others who want to leave Afghanistan could do so by way of land routes via third countries, NHK World reported.

His visit to Pakistan came after a stopover in Qatar where the US and European governments have set up their diplomatic operations to respond to the situation in Afghanistan, NHK World said.

Recently, Germany and Netherlands' foreign ministers also visited Qatar.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Lloyd Austin, Defence Secretary, are expected to visit Qatar on Sunday.

On August 15, after weeks of aggressive advance against the government forces, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. (ANI)

