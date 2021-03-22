US evaluating 'appropriate next steps' on China after Alaska talks, says White House

Washington DC [US], March 23 (ANI): US President Joe Biden's administration is evaluating the next steps of the country's policy toward China following a high-level bilateral meeting last week, informed White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Monday after a public spat between the two sides during the talks in Anchorage, Alaska.



This statement comes after the first high-level meeting between the Biden administration and China in Alaska saw acrimonious exchanges between US and Chinese officials, indicating the deep divide between the two sides despite the change of guard at the White House.

"We will be evaluating what the appropriate next steps are in close coordination with our partners and allies around the world," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson also said the Biden administration believes China is noticing that the US is engaging in closer coordination with allies and partners.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska.

The US and Chinese delegations discussed trade and economic issues, cybersecurity, climate change, strategic security issues, as well as the Iranian nuclear deal, the situation in Afghanistan, and Myanmar.

The confrontation between the two sides played well with the domestic audience in China, judging by the reactions on the country's carefully censored social media sites, according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US will move along the path of diplomacy even as it continues having tough conversations with China.

The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen contacts and coordination on these issues. (ANI)

