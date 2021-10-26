US expresses concern over Myanmar junta's brutal violence, underscores support to pro-democracy movement

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday (local time) met with representatives of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) and underscored continued Washington's support for the pro-democracy movement in the country.



Sullivan expressed concern over the Burmese military's brutal violence and noted that the US will continue to promote accountability for the coup, US State Department said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met virtually today with Burmese NUG representatives Duwa Lashi La and Zin Mar Aung. Sullivan underscored continued U.S. support for the pro-democracy movement in Burma and they discussed ongoing efforts to restore Burma's path to democracy," the statement read.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in a post-coup crackdown in Myanmar, with thousands more detained, many tortured or beaten, according to the United Nations, citing activists. The junta is accused of using excessive military force against civilian populations.

Sullivan also expressed concern over the recent arrest of pro-democracy activist Ko Jimmy and noted the U.S. will continue to advocate for his release and the release of all those unjustly detained.

They also discussed regional and international engagement, and Sullivan reiterated U.S. support for ASEAN efforts to hold the Burmese military regime to its obligations under the Five-Point Consensus. Sullivan and the NUG officials discussed the COVID-19 pandemic in Burma and ongoing U.S. efforts to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the people of Burma," the statement read.

Sullivan underscored that the U.S. will continue to support the people of Burma in this moment of need, it added. (ANI)

