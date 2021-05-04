US fate inextricably linked with rest of the world's, says new USAID chief

Washington [US], May 4 (ANI): New United States Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power on Tuesday (local time) said that US fate is inextricably linked with the rest of the world's.



"Today with the world battling a different plague (COVID-19), Americans see what you all have long understood that this country's fate is inextricably linked with the rest of the world's," said Power.

US Vice President Kamala Harris sworn Power as the Administrator of USAID today.

"I've long admired the tremendous public servants @ USAID -- the grit they show and the individual dignity they seek to affirm. Today, I'm humbled and energised to join them as USAID Administrator as they tackle the toughest global problems of our time," tweeted Power.

Earlier, in wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India, USAID announced the departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies, and other critical health commodities to the country.

The additional flights are transporting additional oxygen cylinders and regulators, oxygen concentrators, rapid diagnostic tests, and more than one million N95 masks.

Importantly, one of these flights will carry a Deployable Oxygen Concentration System, donated generously by California, with additional supplies to follow.

On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India. (ANI)

