US FDA approves new drug for Alzheimer's

Washington, June 8 (IANS) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), for the treatment of Alzheimer's, a debilitating disease affecting 6.2 million Americans.

Aduhelm was approved on Monday using the accelerated approval pathway, which can be used for a drug for a serious or life-threatening illness that provides a meaningful therapeutic advantage over existing treatments, Xinhua news agency quoted the FDA as saying.