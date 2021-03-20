US flags concerns over human rights in India

Sources said that the discussions which lasted for an hour between the two officials, were focused on human rights.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The US on Saturday raised concerns over human rights in India during a meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin.

Austin told Jaishankar that as the two largest democracies in the world, human rights and values are important to the US and they will lead with these values.

Jaishankar agreed and emphasised that a strong relationship between the two democracies is not only important for both the countries but also for the rest of the world.

The discussions marginally focused on the strategic situation in the Indo-Pacific. US side briefed about recent visits in East Asia.

Jaishankar spoke about India's current security challenges and our long term strategic outlook. Conversation also covered changing global scenario, including Europe and West Asia.

Afghanistan was addressed in some details.

Assessments were exchanged on the peace process and the ground situation, as also the concerns and interests of regional powers and neighbours. Jaishankar appreciated the Biden Administration's engagement with India on this issue.

The steady growth of bilateral cooperation was recognized by both sides. Jaishankar apprised Austin of the progress and potential of various aspects of the leadership.

Highlighting the commonalities and convergence, Jaishankar said that the relationship was unique for the breadth and intensity of cooperation that covered so many domains.

--IANS

aat/sdr/