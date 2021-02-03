US flies B-1B heavy bomber at Bengaluru air show

"The Boeing's B1-Bomber flew along with the Made in India Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the flying display of various military aircraft at the inaugural event of the three-day air show at the Yelahanka base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the city's outskirts," a defence official told IANS here.

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) The US flew its B-1B Lancer heavy bomber for the first time in India at the 13th biennial Aero India 2021 on Wednesday to showcase its capabilities.

The long-range, multi-role heavy bomber flew to Bengaluru last week from the Ellsworth Air Force base in South Dakota in 26 hours to perform a 'fly-by' at the Indian defence expo.

"The supersonic bomber is capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the US and from forward deployed locations," said the US consulate in a statement here.

With conventional payload of guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force onboard, the massive aircraft is considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.

Powered by four General Electric F101-GE-102 turbofan engines with afterburner, the Bomber has 137 feet wingspan, 146 feet length, 34 feet height and weighs a whopping 86,183 kg.

"The bomber's maximum take-off weight is 2,16,634 kg and it has a capacity to carry 1,20,326 kg and can fly at 900 miles per hour at over 30,000 feet," Boeing said in its factsheet.

Nicknamed 'The Bone', the B-1 has been deployed in combat operations over Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001.

As a major partner, the US is participating in the air show to strengthen its defence ties with India, reflecting its shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Leading US defence firms, including Aerospace Quality Research & Development LLC, Airborn Inc., Boeing, IEH Corporation, GE Aviation, General Atomics, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, L3Harris, Laversab India, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Trakka Systems are participating in the maiden hybrid expo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the spirit of bilateral support, the US Air Force Band of the Pacific based out of Hawaii will perform with Indian percussion (ghatam) artiste Giridhar Udupa at the expo.

--IANS

fb/arm