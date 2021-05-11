US fuel pipeline operator to restore services after cyber attack

The Colonial Pipeline Company, operator of the pipeline carrying gasoline and diesel fuel to the eastern and southeast parts of country, said on Monday that a phased approach is being executed to facilitate a return to service, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, May 11 (IANS) The operator of a US fuel pipeline said that it aims to restore operational services by the end of this week after they were temporarily halted due to a cybersecurity attack.

"This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week," the company said in a statement.

Although its main lines remained shut, the company said parts of the pipeline are in a process of restoration.

"Segments of our pipeline are being brought back online in a stepwise fashion, in compliance with relevant federal regulations and in close consultation with the Department of Energy," the statement said.

The Colonial Pipeline Company temporarily halted all pipeline operations after the cybersecurity attack involving ransomware was detected on May 7.

After the shutdown, the Department of Transportation declared regional emergency, lifting restrictions for motor carriers and drivers who are providing assistance to areas that are suffering shortages of refined petroleum products.

Acknowleding the government's decision to alleviate local supply disruptions, the company said it continues to evaluate product inventory in storage tanks at facilities and is working with shippers to move product to terminals for local delivery.

The Colonial Pipeline is the largest refined-products pipeline in the US, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily on the East Coast.

