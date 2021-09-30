US gives tentative approval for Australia to buy EA-18G Growler aircraft

  1. Sify.com
Washington [US], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The US government has given its tentative approval for Australia to purchase a single EA-18G Growler aircraft with engineering and maintenance services costing $125 million, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale to the Government of Australia of EA-18G Growler aircraft, related defence services and related equipment for an estimated cost of $125 million," the DSCA said in a statement on Thursday.
The agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale on Thursday, the statement said.
"The Government of Australia has requested to buy a United States Navy (USN) EA-18G aircraft. The USN EA-18G aircraft will then be modified into a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) EA-18G aircraft configuration. The sale would include one EA-18G Growler aircraft," the statement added.
The total estimated value is $125 million and the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, according to the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

