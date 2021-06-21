US hopes for positive response from DPRK over dialogue offer

Seoul [South Korea], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): A US nuclear envoy said on Monday that the United States hoped for a positive response from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) over its dialogue offer.



Sung Kim, the newly appointed US special envoy for the DPRK, made the remarks in Seoul during the trilateral talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, according to Yonhap news agency.

"We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Sung Kim was quoted as saying.

The US envoy arrived here Saturday for a five-day visit, marking his first trip since he took office last month. (ANI/Xinhua)

