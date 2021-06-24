US House Democrats to create select committee to probe Jan 6 Capitol riot

Washington, June 25 (IANS) US House Democrats will establish a special congressional committee to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"It is imperative that we seek the truth for what happened," Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol.

"The timetable will be as long as it takes," she said, leaving open the possibility that the probe could extend into 2022, a mid-election year, the Xinhua news agency reported.