  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. US human rights report pulls up Pakistan for arbitrary killings, kidnappings

US human rights report pulls up Pakistan for arbitrary killings, kidnappings

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 1st, 2021, 13:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Rahul Kumar
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features