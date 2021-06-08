US imposes visa restrictions on individuals undermining peace in Cameroon's Anglophone regions

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): The US on Monday (local time) imposed visa restrictions on individuals undermining the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.



"I am establishing a policy imposing visa restrictions on individuals who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement/

"United States is committed to ending the continuing violence in Cameroon and to supporting the Cameroonian people. Starting today, we are imposing visa restrictions on those involved in undermining peace in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon," added Blinken.

Blinken said the decision "reflects our commitment to advance a dialogue to peacefully resolve the Anglophone crisis and support respect for human rights," adding that the United States "strongly supports the Cameroonian people, and we remain committed to working together to advance democracy and mutual prosperity for both our countries."

"The United States is deeply concerned by the continued violence in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon. We continue to call for both the Cameroonian government and separatist armed groups to end the violence and engage in a dialogue without preconditions to peacefully resolve the crisis," Blinken said.

"It is important that children can attend school and that humanitarian aid can be delivered. We urge all relevant stakeholders in Cameroon and in the diaspora to engage constructively and seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis."

He added that the United States condemns those "who undermine peace through engaging in or inciting violence, human rights violations and abuses, and threats against advocates for peace or humanitarian workers."

The crisis in the Anglophone regions in Cameroon started in 2016 following peaceful demonstrations in the region that were met with force by the Cameroonian authorities, reported Today News Africa. (ANI)

