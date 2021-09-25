US, India to expand cooperation on terrorist screening, information sharing

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): The United States and India look forward to the upcoming Counterterrorism Joint Working Group and Homeland Security Dialogue to expand cooperation on terrorist screening, information sharing, aviation security, terrorist use of the internet, terrorist designations, and joint capacity building, according to a Fact Sheet released by the White House on Friday.



This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held his maiden bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Under the upcoming Trade Policy Forum, the United States seeks to work with India to address trade concerns and enhance bilateral trade.

The US also looks forward to holding the next meeting of the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum to enhance business and commercial ties between our two countries, as per the Fact Sheet.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has reached more than 56 million Indians with COVID-related health training, risk mitigation and vaccine information, and essential equipment since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since January, PM Modi and President Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington for his much-touted US visit on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan on Thursday. (ANI)

