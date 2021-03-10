US, India together stand ready to aid, defend

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Advancing India-American ties, both sides have till now conducted several joint exercises, including last month's Yudh Abhyas missions.



According to a report by Share America, from February 8 to 21, soldiers from the world's two largest democracies, the United States and India trained together for missions ranging from counterterrorism operations to humanitarian aid.

The Yudh Abhyas, conducted in Rajasthan, reiterated the two nations' commitment to advance their strategic partnership.

During the closing ceremony, Indian Army Major General Michael AJ Fernandez called the exercise "a step further in the continuing journey of a close friendship between our two great nations and world-class armies."

According to an official release by the US Embassy in India, the US Army Pacific-sponsored exercise involved approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian Army soldiers.

During the defence exercises, the Indian and US soldiers celebrated the Basant Panchami festival, practiced yoga and played sports.

"We came here seeking opportunities for interoperability, to train and to learn from the Indian Army," US Army Major General Xavier T. Brunson said while adding, "I think we achieved that."

Besides the Yudh Abhyas, the US has participated in Aero India 2021 and Malabar naval exercises.

During the Aero India 2021, a defense exhibition and air show in Bengaluru was held from February 3 to 5, a B-1 bomber crew from South Dakota participated in the exhibition flyover alongside an Indian fighter aircraft, said Share America.

Meanwhile, in November last year, India hosted the Malabar naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. During the exercise, India, Australia, the US and Japan forces trained to maintain free and open navigation in the region's maritime spaces. (ANI)

