US issues advisory for its citizens living and travelling abroad in view of heightened tension in Middle East

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The US Embassy here on Sunday issued an advisory to all its citizens, instructing them to exercise caution due to heightened tension in the Middle-East following the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran's elite Quds force in a US airstrike.

"There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to US citizens abroad. US Embassy personnel are instructed to remain aware of their surroundings, avoid protests and monitor local media outlets," said the Embassy in a statement.

It also urged its citizens to keep a low profile and avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances.The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed, added the statement.The US Embassy also encourages US citizens to review the 'Traveler's Checklist,' which includes valuable security information for those living and travelling abroad.The region has been gripped by diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran with both sides engaging in a flurry of sanctions since last year. But the hostility intensified after the Pentagon, on Friday, ordered an airstrike that killed Iran's most powerful general Qassem Soleimani.Soleimani, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, was among those killed in the US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport.Since then, Washington has been holding talks with leaders of various nations to discuss developments in the Middle East region and assured that Washington is committed to de-escalation of tensions in the region.US President Donald Trump called the attack a preemptive, defensive strike, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime. (ANI)