U.S issues guidelines for Nov 8 international travel reopening

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): The Biden administration on Monday (local time) released updated guidelines for travelling into the United States, including stricter requirements on U.S. citizens, who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 as well as some exceptions for foreign travellers.



Beginning November 8, unvaccinated U.S. citizens and long-term residents will have to present a negative Covid test taken a day before re-entering the country, and unvaccinated foreign nationals will be able to enter only in limited circumstances, an administration official said on Monday.

Fully vaccinated Americans will have to be tested three days before travel.

For foreign nationals, the administration announced in September it will require all visitors to be fully vaccinated before entering the country, but on Monday outlined exemptions to that requirement.

People coming from countries with vaccination rates under 10 per cent, for example, will also have to provide a compelling reason for why they are travelling to the U.S., a senior administration official said. (ANI)