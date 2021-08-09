US itself is biggest threat to peace, stability in South China Sea: China

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): After the United States raised the issue of the South China Sea issue at the UN Security Council, China's deputy permanent representative Dai Bing on Monday said the US has itself become the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea.



Participating in the high-level open debate 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation' of the UN Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference, Bing said "I wish to point out that the Security Council is not the right place to discuss the issue of trust the South China Sea."

"The United States just mentioned that South China Sea issue, and trying to formally oppose this act at present with a joint effort of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea remains generally stable, all countries, enjoyed the freedom of navigation and overflight, in accordance with international law," Bing said.

He said, "The United States itself is not qualified to make a responsible remark on the issue of the South China Sea. The United States has been stirring up trouble out of nothing, arbitrarily sending advanced military vessels and aircraft into their South China Sea as provocations and publicly trying to drive a wedge into regional countries, especially countries concerned. This country itself has become the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea."

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system.

China's deputy permanent representative also criticised the US saying that it does not join the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) but considers itself a judge of the convention pointing fingers at other countries interfere arbitrarily, it has no credibility American issues.

Bing's remarks come after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concerns regarding actions of China that intimidated other states while unlawfully expanding its maritime resources.

Blinken said that maritime security is in serious danger especially in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, China has announced that it will hold a five-day military exercise from Friday in the South China Sea as tensions escalate in the region.

The exercise, which will include setting up a vast navigation restriction zone, comes as the US and other countries in the region are building pressure on Beijing by holding large-scale military drills. (ANI)

