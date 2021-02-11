US, Japan express concern over Chinese assertiveness around Senkaku Islands

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a call on Wednesday (local time) expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China's enactment of a new coast guard law, informed Department of States Spokesperson Ned Price.



Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan security treaty. The article states that if there is a military conflict, the US is obliged under the alliance to intervene.

Both Blinken and Motegi also reaffirmed the strength of the US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity essential to a free and open Indo Pacific and welcomed further regional cooperation, including through US-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) -South Korea trilateral coordination and the Quad.

Earlier, Chinese coast guard ships on Sunday entered Japan's territorial waters around the island and Tokyo had lodged a strong protest against Beijing through multiple diplomatic channels after intrusion - the first time since the new coast guard law took effect.

The new Chinese law allows Beijing's coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships that it sees as illegally entering its waters. It sparked fear that Japanese vessels navigating around the Senkakus would be targeted.

Meanwhile, the US arranged the first meeting of members of the Quad framework (US, India, Japan and Australia) amid China's growing clout in the region.

The move comes as US President Joe Biden's new administration appears eager to build on the renewed attention to the grouping to contain Chinese aggression in the region. (ANI)

