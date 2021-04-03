US, Japan, S.Korea discuss Korean Peninsula

On Friday, the national security advisors shared their concerns about North Korea's "nuclear and ballistic missile programs" and "reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearisation", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying

Washington, April 3 (IANS) Senior national security officials of the US, Japan, and South Korea held a meeting during which they discuss American policy review on North Korea and other regional issues, the White House said in a statement.

"They agreed on the imperative for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions by the international community preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the White House added.

The dialogue also covered issues of the pandemic, climate change, and the situation in Myanmar, according to the statement.

US President Joe Biden last week warned North Korea not to escalate the situation after the latter launched two "newly-developed" tactical guided missiles.

In response, Ri Pyong-chol, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said that "such remarks from the US President are an undisguised encroachment on our state's right to self-defence and provocation to it".

--IANS

ksk/