US, Japan, South Korea vow to continue cooperation to Denuclearize North Korea

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The national security advisors from the United States, Japan and South Korea have agreed to continue trilateral cooperation to denuclearize North Korea, the three officials said in a joint statement provided by the White House.



"The national security advisors shared their concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through concerted trilateral cooperation towards denuclearization," the statement said on Friday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Japanese National Security Secretariat chief General Shigeru Kitamura and South Korean National Security Office Director Suh Hoon met in Washington earlier on Friday to consult on the United States' review of its North Korea policy and to discuss issues of common concern. (ANI/Sputnik)

