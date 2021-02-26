US launches airstrikes on Iran-backed terrorist infrastructure in Syria

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): The United States security forces on Thursday evening (local time) launched airstrikes in eastern Syria targeting infrastructure utilised by Iranian-backed terrorist groups.



"At President [Joe] Biden's direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria," said John Kirby, US Defense Department Press Secretary.

He further said, "These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel."

"Specifically, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups, including Kait'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kait'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS)," he highlighted.

He also informed that the military attack was conducted after consulting the coalition partners.

"The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq," he added.

According to Sputnik, on February 15, a dozen rockets hit the Erbil Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan, killing a civilian contractor and hurting nine other people. A Shiite terrorist group had claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

