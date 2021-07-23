US launches airstrikes to hit Taliban-seized equipment in Kandahar: US official

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 23 (ANI): US spokesperson John Kerby informed that the US has launched four airstrikes to target Taliban equipment seized by the Taliban in Kandahar.



The aerial strikes were conducted in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, and the targeted equipment includes an artillery piece and a vehicle, The Khaama Press reported.

The US official also informed that "the airstrikes were requested by ANDSF," while John Kerby did not disclose the locations from where the strikes were launched.

Recently, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin informed that the US' post-withdrawal military efforts will be for countering terrorist threats, not the Taliban.

Since the US announced its withdrawal plans in May, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence in the war-torn country. The pullout is scheduled to be completed by August.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also noted that US forces are still on track to leave Afghanistan by the end of August, but a small, robust presence of American troops will remain in Kabul to provide security to the diplomatic facilities and the international airport.

Over 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in recent months. (ANI)

