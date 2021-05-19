US lawmakers write to Biden, seeks continued efforts in Afghanistan after troops withdrawal

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Representatives of US House on Wednesday wrote to President Joe Biden, stating that the United States needs a strategy to sustain its Afghan military partners after full withdrawal of troops.



In a letter to President, eleven members of the US House of Representatives -- 10 Democrats and one Republican -- emphasised on the "enduring interests and ideals that should continue to guide US efforts in Afghanistan even as the armed forces end their mission in the country" amid the start of the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

They said that the US should consider sanctions on countries that support terrorism, reported TOLOnews.

According to the news agency, the lawmakers said they hope President Biden will continue to make clear that America's policy in Afghanistan is to ensure the survival and success of that government and of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, and to stand by those Afghans who "bet their lives on the future the US promised them."

Representatives included -- Tom Malinowski, Jim Langevin, Mike Waltz, Stephanie Murphy, William R. Keating, Chrissy Houlahan, Colin Allred, Dean Phillips, David Cicilline, Gerald E. Connolly and Bill Foster all signed the letter.

The lawmakers mentioned that the capabilities of Afghanistan's security forces will determine whether the Taliban succeeds in "reimposing medieval rule over Afghanistan's 40 million people; whether al Qaeda and Daesh reestablish terrorist sanctuary there; and whether the country once again unravels in civil war."

"If there is any prospect of a just peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, moreover, it will happen only after the Afghan military demonstrates to the Taliban that their insurgency will not triumph on the battlefield," the lawmakers said.

This comes as the US has started the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of engagement.

Zalmay Khalilzad, US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation today said the forecasts that the Taliban will overrun and conquer Kabul militarily is ordinately pessimistic, as per Khaama Press.

Khalilzad told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee that he personally believes "the statements that their forces will disintegrate and the Talibs will take over in short order are mistaken."

He added that the Taliban and the Afghan government should implement their part of efforts in the peace process and that Pakistan's attempt and endeavor plays an important role in the peace process. (ANI)

