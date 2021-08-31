US left behind USD 85 billion worth of weapons in Afghanistan, says Trump Jr

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 31 (ANI): After its hostile takeover by Afghanistan, the Taliban have now got hold of USD 85 billion worth of weapons that were left behind by the western superpower, Donald Trump Jr said.



He also took a jibe at the Democratic Party of US President Joe Biden and posted on Twitter: "Each and every man, woman, and child in American contributed about $265 to their terrorist cause assuming +/-320 mil citizens. Well done Democrats."

Trump Jr mentioned that the US was leaving behind 22,174 humvees, 8,000 trucks, 634 MIII7, 162,043 radios, 155 MxxPro mine-proof vehicles, 16,035-night vision goggles/devices, 169 armoured personnel carriers, 358,530 assault rifles, 42,000 trucks and SUVs, 126,295 pistols, 64,363 machine guns, 176 artillery pieces, 33 Mi-17 and as many UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, four C-130 transporters, 23 Embraer EMB 314/A29 Super Tucano, 43 MD530 choppers, 28 Cessna 208, and 10 Cessna AC-208 planes, The News International reported.

The US troops have left behind all this equipment as taking them back to the country is not an economic task while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had also stated that "the Taliban probably would not give such materiel back to the US at the airport."

A few days earlier, several videos had gone viral over social media of what appears to be people from Afghanistan.

In the video, a man can be seen displaying hundreds of USD bundles stored in a room. He is also seen opening one of the bundles and displaying the US currency.

In another clip, several purported Taliban members are seen strolling inside a room filled with ammunition. They were displaying weapons and seem to be proud to have captured them.

Meanwhile, according to local media reports Taliban have also captured the US military's biometric devices compromising crucial data of the US army and the local Afghans who played crucial roles during the war. (ANI)

